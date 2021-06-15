🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Art Valentine is a very pretty and unique font, with curves in the subtle letters and swashes and ligatures that are very pretty and elegant. The use of tails on letters is very simple and easy so that consumers can easily use decorations on letters. This font is perfect for your Valentine's Day and various other jobs such as weddings, invitations, logos, branding, banners, posters, social media, and more.
By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:
This font is only for personal use.
For Commercial use click:
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1144971-art-valentine
https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)
Thank you :)