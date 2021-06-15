Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Solve - Rackspace Transformation

Solve - Rackspace Transformation
Digital campaign proposal for Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology needed a strong campaign to have more impact in their Solve solutions. This also had a double intention to give attention into how Covid-19 became so important in the digital transformation.

This was published in printed and relevant digital outlets.

