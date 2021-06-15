Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Splash screen for the our new slot machine "Bima X"

Four heroes meet the players at our new slot game "Bima X"

The characters are very similar: they have the same type of costumes and helmets in the form of birds of prey.
But still, they each have their own image. The colors of the costumes and poses emphasize the individuality of each of the four characters.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/bima-x/

#bima #bimaslot #bimathemed #bimasymbols #bimaheroes #bimacharacters #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

