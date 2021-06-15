Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©

evento®

Pavel Prannychuk
LOOKSGREAT©
Pavel Prannychuk for LOOKSGREAT©
Hire Us
  • Save
evento® trend 2021 brand typography sign e notification business weekend holidays calendar list play music app identity event logo branding
evento® trend 2021 brand typography sign e notification business weekend holidays calendar list play music app identity event logo branding
evento® trend 2021 brand typography sign e notification business weekend holidays calendar list play music app identity event logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Frame 2 (2).jpg
  2. Frame 3.jpg
  3. Frame 4.jpg

Yo!
Check out our big drop 😍
Branding for event application

More soon!)😉

Don't forget about many interesting on our Instagram page: https://instagram.com/looksgreat.studio?igshid=15cftlauunqhp

and Behance page:
https://www.behance.net/prannychuk

😘

LOOKSGREAT©
LOOKSGREAT©
Let's make it great!
Hire Us

More by LOOKSGREAT©

View profile
    • Like