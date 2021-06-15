Logan Liffick

Charter Branding

Logan Liffick
Logan Liffick
Hire Me
  • Save
Charter Branding brand clean iconography icon graphic design illustration flat gradient minimal logo product branding
Download color palette

Don't do much branding anymore, but this was a fun little project for an internal tool.

Logan Liffick
Logan Liffick
Designer & Frontend Engineer
Hire Me

More by Logan Liffick

View profile
    • Like