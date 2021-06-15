t4tris

Shooter GUI assets

t4tris
t4tris
  • Save
Shooter GUI assets gui shooter gamedev ui icon
Download color palette

Let's make your paws pressing L, if you like it!

View full project on behance

Shoot me a message or email me at ixromov@gmail.com if there's anything I can help you with.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
t4tris
t4tris

More by t4tris

View profile
    • Like