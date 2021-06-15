Sticking Together

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This year for Pride, I rounded up a little group of some of my favorite LGBTQIA+ illustrators to collaborate on a sticker pack benefitting @translifeline! Every single cent we raise will go directly to support the Trans Lifeline’s phenomenal work. We had a gay old time drawing these—and I can’t thank these queer superstars enough for their talents and trust.
The set of two 5x7” stickers is available here!
Featuring work from:
Carrrlos Oliveras Colom @doncarrrlos
Kyle Letendre @heykyle
Mike Nguyen @mikeeenguyen
Noah Camp @noahcampdesign
Nubia Navarro @nubikini
Ry Macarayan @rymakes
Ximena Jiménez @jimenezlettering