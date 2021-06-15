Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sticking Together

Sticking Together charity fundraiser queer gay rainbow colorful typography illustration stickers lgbtq pride lettering
This year for Pride, I rounded up a little group of some of my favorite LGBTQIA+ illustrators to collaborate on a sticker pack benefitting @translifeline! Every single cent we raise will go directly to support the Trans Lifeline’s phenomenal work. We had a gay old time drawing these—and I can’t thank these queer superstars enough for their talents and trust.

The set of two 5x7” stickers is available here!
Featuring work from:
Carrrlos Oliveras Colom @doncarrrlos
Kyle Letendre @heykyle
Mike Nguyen @mikeeenguyen
Noah Camp @noahcampdesign
Nubia Navarro @nubikini
Ry Macarayan @rymakes
Ximena Jiménez @jimenezlettering

