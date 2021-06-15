Sticking Together

This year for Pride, I rounded up a little group of some of my favorite LGBTQIA+ illustrators to collaborate on a sticker pack benefitting @translifeline! Every single cent we raise will go directly to support the Trans Lifeline’s phenomenal work. We had a gay old time drawing these—and I can’t thank these queer superstars enough for their talents and trust.

The set of two 5x7” stickers is available here!

Featuring work from:

Carrrlos Oliveras Colom @doncarrrlos

Kyle Letendre @heykyle

Mike Nguyen @mikeeenguyen

Noah Camp @noahcampdesign

Nubia Navarro @nubikini

Ry Macarayan @rymakes

Ximena Jiménez @jimenezlettering