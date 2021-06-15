Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Igor Netahata
Andersen Design

Places to visit app design concept

Igor Netahata
Andersen Design
Igor Netahata for Andersen Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Places to visit app design concept travel description clean concept useful visitor review rating reccommendation idea fresh places locations app design user friendly interface ux design app
Download color palette

Another day, another great design concept. Here is a fresh idea of an app to recommend places to visit on vacation. It is capable not only of offering you different hints. With it, you can also check-in, leave reviews, read useful info provided by other visitors, rate locations, etc. We hope you will like it!

Andersen Design
Andersen Design
Attractive & effective design for your products
Hire Us

More by Andersen Design

View profile
    • Like