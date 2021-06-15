Charllona is a very beautiful and unique font. This font is perfect for all types of your work. This font is perfect for all wedding needs (wedding invitations, wedding photography, decorations, and other wedding designs), your business promotion (hotels, villas, vacation spots, products, services or promotion of snacks / beverage products. Also suitable for promo updates, logos, branding, posters, or status updates on social media, making romantic words, or quotes. This font is also equipped with swash, ligature and multilingual.

By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:

This font is only for personal use.

For Commercial use click:

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6/1081944-charllona

https://fontbundles.net/yogaletter6

Link Donation:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya

Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)

Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :

Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya

Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya

Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)

Thank you :)