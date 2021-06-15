Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Progress Circle - Prototype Animation

Progress Circle - Prototype Animation micro interaction mobile app app progress circle design auto animate prototype animation branding motion graphics
Hey Dribbblers,

Long time no see! Have been working on a big project for a while and finally get back to the community!

Here is a progress circle Prototype Animation, hope you like it and stay tuned for more from this project!

