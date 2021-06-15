Matthew R. Dangle

Pears

Matthew R. Dangle
Matthew R. Dangle
  • Save
Pears icon minimal health healthy pears clean illustration graphic affinity affini vector fruit sliced pear
Download color palette

Sliced Pears.

Subscribe here or other social media pages if you want to see more of my works:
Website | Instagram | Behance | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter

Matthew R. Dangle
Matthew R. Dangle
Communications Designer

More by Matthew R. Dangle

View profile
    • Like