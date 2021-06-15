Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anvar Shoe

Chevelure®

Anvar Shoe
Anvar Shoe
  • Save
Chevelure® logo branding photography concept art minimalistic
Download color palette

Logo and identity concept for Chevelure.
New hair salon from Moscow.

anvarshoe.com | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Anvar Shoe
Anvar Shoe

More by Anvar Shoe

View profile
    • Like