Good for Sale
Co-motion Studio

One Dollar Icons • Healthcare

Co-motion Studio
Co-motion Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
One Dollar Icons • Healthcare ux vector ui illustration icons mark identity logo branding design

Healthcare Icons

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on onedollaricons.com
Good for sale
Healthcare Icons
Download color palette

Healthcare Icons

Price
$1
Buy now
Available on onedollaricons.com
Good for sale
Healthcare Icons

Shop One Dollar Icons

Icon pattern using a few of the healthcare icons.

All of our icons are:
• built on a consistent grid.
• provided as both stroke and outline artwork.
• delivered in EPS, SVG, and PNG file formats.

Follow us on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Co-motion Studio
Co-motion Studio
A design and branding studio focused on moving.
Hire Me

More by Co-motion Studio

View profile
    • Like