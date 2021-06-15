SPINEhealthie – Mobile application for recovery control

This application is part of my work at AppTailors. It has been commissioned by a spine surgeon who wants to control the health recovery of his patients after an operation.

The main challenge during this project was to design an interface as simple and accessible as possible, while still providing specific functionalities. Since the typical user of this application is not recovered from his surgery, he should be able to take actions in the smoothest way. Therefore, a good management of the user experience was essential.

Different features are included in the application, namely to ensure an accurate follow-up of the recovery. The main one is surveys; patients are asked to take surveys on a precise schedule, and the surgeon's team control the outcome of these.