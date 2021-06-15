Faisal Raza

Mobile App illustration branding icon user experience
Hey guys,
i have done research and came up some design, I have design a mobile where users can book rides and also driver can keep a track of their ride, driver get alert when he cross the speed limit and being on idle mode

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
