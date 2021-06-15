Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aaishah Railton

#DailyUIChallenge 031 - File Upload

Aaishah Railton
Aaishah Railton
  • Save
#DailyUIChallenge 031 - File Upload dailyuichallenge ux
Download color palette

#DailyUIChallenge Day 31

Going to be posting random shots from the DailyUIChallenge. Let me know what you think!

#uidesign #uxdesign #ui #ux #dailyuichallenge

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Aaishah Railton
Aaishah Railton

More by Aaishah Railton

View profile
    • Like