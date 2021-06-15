Water balloon Icon

In today's story we have design a water balloon icon. Every step we have followed the approach behind this icon designing is mentioned in the Youtube video, I hope you will like the video.

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQ7ufxO3zN8

💻 Wesbite - www.ihatereading.in

🦜 Twitter - https://twitter.com/treyvijay

📷 Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6I-Tz6QwYbJpoIK7l0NtXA