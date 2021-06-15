🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This font is named Beathria. Beathria is a font that's made with a subtle touch resulting in a high quality font. This font is very beautiful and elegant which is suitable for all kinds of your work. This font is perfect for all wedding needs (wedding invitations, wedding photography, decorations, and other wedding designs). It is also suitable for promoting your business (hotels, villas, vacation spots, products, services or other promotions. Also suitable for promo updates, logos, branding, posters, or status updates on social media.
By installing or using this font, you are agreeing to the Product Usage Agreement:
This font is only for personal use. For Commercial use click:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/beathria/ref/377214/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/yogaletter6/ref/377214/
Link Donation:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/isroniyogaprasetya
Please contact us before using for any Promotional or Commercial Use! (Email: yogaletter6@gmail.com)
Follow our social media for update more great fonts and informations :
Instagram: @isroniyogaprasetya
Facebook: isroni yoga prasetya
Please, let me know if you have any questions! :)
Thank you :)