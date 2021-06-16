Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tatiana Bischak

Trooper Whiskey

Tatiana Bischak
Tatiana Bischak
Trooper Whiskey illustrations art process alcohol drink illustrator procreate illustration label design branding liquor bottle whiskey dog trooper
Showing the three major steps in illustration: thumbnail, sketch, and the final execution. Thumbnails are quick and dirty- they're meant to make sense of what your brain is thinking and to put it down on paper where you can noodle on it. Sketches are that noodling, and edits, details, and more final linework are done here. That'll set you up to create a really polished piece with less stress.

Brand supporting illustration and design.
