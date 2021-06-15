🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
👁️ Sight logo wordmark wip
Working in progress for a eye care center brand.
Marked area with red need some work and need to be aligned with blue Circled area.
______
Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for Collaborations and Work inquiries:
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com
_____
Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.