Michell Lorenza

The Spice Routes

Michell Lorenza
Michell Lorenza
  • Save
The Spice Routes culture indonesia ilustrasi childrens book illustration procreate design illustration
Download color palette

The Spice Routes - 2021

its been a month since Harati and Nanjan sailed across Indonesia's ocean, they explore thousands of islands looking for spices and herbs, they collected all spices to make 1 amazing and delicious bowl of soup! but in the middle of exploring Harati and Nanjan meet a lot of invaders from other country trying to steal our spices! so....now instead of just exploring islands to find spices, they also protect Indonesia's wealth!

Michell Lorenza
Michell Lorenza

More by Michell Lorenza

View profile
    • Like