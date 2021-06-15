The Spice Routes - 2021

its been a month since Harati and Nanjan sailed across Indonesia's ocean, they explore thousands of islands looking for spices and herbs, they collected all spices to make 1 amazing and delicious bowl of soup! but in the middle of exploring Harati and Nanjan meet a lot of invaders from other country trying to steal our spices! so....now instead of just exploring islands to find spices, they also protect Indonesia's wealth!