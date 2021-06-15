The Heritage Interactive Map

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A real estate development getting out of the ground, The Heritage needs to capture the attention and imagination of its future residents, tenants, and developers. The interactive map on the website lets visitors explore what's to come by panning on the site's master plan map and clicking on areas of interest for detailed renderings and more information. The interactivity carries over seamlessly from the desktop to mobile, making it the perfect tool for the casual viewer or the agent on-the-go.
theheritageandover.com
Site Master Plan | MKEC Engineering
Renderings | SPT Architects
Interactive Design | @Jay Walter