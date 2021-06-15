Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - Tour Explorer

Excited to share the new 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used the alphabet "T" and "E" and gave the shape of boat with few persons sailing the boat to explore the world. Hopefully you all will like.

