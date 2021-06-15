Glimy 🍭

Self Identity Intro Animation

Created this animated identity for my personal website. Initially wanted to have the jiggle effect. Then I opted for Lottie instead of a video, and there isn't a lot of effects that you used in After Effects can be exported to Lottie. They are essentially SVG. There's about 96 layers if you want to know.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
