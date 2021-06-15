Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Canadian Cancer Society - Website

Canadian Cancer Society - Website yellow app website flower human hospital medical desease cancer
First draft (not selected by the client) for the new website of the Canadian Cancer Society. It's always hard to express cancer with pictures, that's why I wanted to explore the field of illustration. After doing the art direction I let the great @anthonymorell do his magic and trying to develop a illustration system for the Canadian Cancer Society. I also wanted to have a reassuring "app-like" user interface so the user can easily find the information he wants, paired with a "human serif", the Woodland from Pangram Pangram. Final live website here ->https://action.cancer.ca/en/

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
