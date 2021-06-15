Canadian Cancer Society - Website

First draft (not selected by the client) for the new website of the Canadian Cancer Society. It's always hard to express cancer with pictures, that's why I wanted to explore the field of illustration. After doing the art direction I let the great @anthonymorell do his magic and trying to develop a illustration system for the Canadian Cancer Society. I also wanted to have a reassuring "app-like" user interface so the user can easily find the information he wants, paired with a "human serif", the Woodland from Pangram Pangram. Final live website here ->https://action.cancer.ca/en/