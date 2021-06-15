shakib_30

Logo Design

shakib_30
shakib_30
  • Save
Logo Design logo flat typography graphic design design illustrator illustration branding
Download color palette

Hi Friend
I am Professional Graphic Designer. I am very much experienced on design. Logo Designing is my specialty. I can do also Branding design, Business card design, Stationery design social media banner design Etc. I con say with confidence that I con do your logo very nicely.
Below are some links to the job.
https://www.behance.net/shakibislam
https://dribbble.com/Shakib_30
https://www.linkedin.com/in/graphic-designer-5b1916214/
https://twitter.com/30Shakib
I hope you will.
I am waiting for your SMS.
Please confirm the Order.
Thank you so much

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
shakib_30
shakib_30

More by shakib_30

View profile
    • Like