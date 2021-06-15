Kristina Parent-Brito

Ema Product Packaging

Kristina Parent-Brito
Kristina Parent-Brito
  • Save
Ema Product Packaging packaging design logo branding concept graphic design design women in design freelance designer branding product packaging packaging mockup
Download color palette

Product packaging mockup for Ema Wellness studio.

View the full project at figuestudio.com! :-)

Kristina Parent-Brito
Kristina Parent-Brito

More by Kristina Parent-Brito

View profile
    • Like