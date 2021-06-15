Kristina Parent-Brito

Able Studio

Able Studio is a concept content marketing agency specializing in social media management and custom marketing strategies for fashion brands, personal brands, and small businesses. Smooth, refreshing, and clean, this concept agency branding focuses on sans serif, clean type with soft customizations to demonstrate the brand's approachability, forward-thinking nature, and overall cool-factor.

View the full project at figuestudio.com! :-)

