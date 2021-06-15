Yura Zalipaev

Witcher - character Letho of Gulet

Witcher - character Letho of Gulet game witcher hero illustrator vector character design illustration
My illustration of the character Letho of Gulet from the game The Witcher

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
