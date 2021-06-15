Matteo Marzagalli

Best of 2015 - UI Design

Matteo Marzagalli
Matteo Marzagalli
  • Save
Best of 2015 - UI Design palette mobile app design minimal uiux ui dailyui imdb series tv movies cinema 2015 best of
Download color palette

Hi guys, today I tried to design a "Best of 2015" page for an app that collect movies and tv series.
(100 Days UI Challenge #063)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Matteo Marzagalli
Matteo Marzagalli

More by Matteo Marzagalli

View profile
    • Like