Boutica Keygen Faury

MK: "Describe yourself in three words or less."

BKF: "Manic pixie nightmare girl"

MK: "You must have a lot more to say. Is there anything else you can tell us about you?"

BKF: "Yeah! I actually have amnesia. The only thing I remember is how to swing a neon flaming broadsword, that I have 776 sisters, and my badass friend, Emo. He helped me gain back that memory about my sisters by the way!"

MK: "Do you mind discussing your amnesia with us more? I hope it doesn't bother you"

BKF: "Well... I don't really remember. I guess I was in an accident or something. But we haven't recovered any memories of when I lost my memories, ya know? I just woke up and Emo said he'd help me."

MK: "Anything else you'd like to say to our audience Boutica?"

BKF: "Don't trust a platform who's boarder isn't CLEARLY defined... It's collision check is probably off and you'll fall to your death!"

MK: "Well... Umm... Thanks for that relatable advice!"

In this week's Dribbble Weekly Warm-Up, I decided to work on animation. I built Boutica and Emo in illustrator with the intent to create movable sprites, but I never got around to it until now.

Boutica is inspired by Motoko Kusanagi, Tank Girl, Harley Quinn, and Link. The vibe of 'Quadrant 5' is inspired by kaizo Mario Maker courses and the music of Machine Girl. I want to keep refining this project and eventually animate more actions such as sword swings, jumps, and hurt states.