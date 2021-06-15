Neumorphism - Social Media App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone!!
I tried designing modified version of Instagram using Neumorphism.
Made with ❤️ in India 😜
Hope you all like it.
Waiting for your feedbacks and also don't forget to press 'L'.
Follow me for more such designs.
Have a Good Day!!