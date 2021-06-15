Logo Design - Aroma - The Coffee Shop

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗮 - 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer

Drop me an email here 👇

✉ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you