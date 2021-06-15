Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Innocent Tamunosiki

A Health Food Chain Store Landing Page - Desktop

A Health Food Chain Store Landing Page - Desktop design
Hi Dribbble Family,
This is a health food store app landing page that will help customers signup for a weekly newsletter with healthy recipes and information on new products! it is day four 4 design as part of the Memorisely UI Landing Page Challenge.
Let me know your thought's on the design. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
