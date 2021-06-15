Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Educational Dashboard

Educational Dashboard ui logo illustration vector ux design creative agency uidesign colors design creative
FitBit might track your health progress. How about education?
A sneak peek into an educational app tracking your virtual courses and progress. Simple, sleek, easy to use and track. Clear, vibrant and distinct, this dashboard display is a fresh change to the usual bombarding of information. How do you like our design? Leave a comment!

