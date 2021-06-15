Animation of the main slot character

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The video shows an animated version of the game reel for the Mystical Hammer slot.
One can see how a character appears - an aboriginal with a hammer in his hands.
One by one, he breaks the cells with the winning symbols.
The character's movements are similar to a ritual dance.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/mystical-hammer/
