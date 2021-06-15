Groundwork Sub-brand Logos

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I have been working on a set of sub-brand logos for the UK charity Groundwork. Here are a few of my favourite used/unused concepts. The logos represent a number of sub-brands, but the theme is generally based around green-space, work in the community, action on poverty and the environment.
