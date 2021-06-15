Jonny Delap

Groundwork Sub-brand Logos

I have been working on a set of sub-brand logos for the UK charity Groundwork. Here are a few of my favourite used/unused concepts. The logos represent a number of sub-brands, but the theme is generally based around green-space, work in the community, action on poverty and the environment.

