Planner App: UX/UI mobile design for time management

Planner App: UX/UI mobile design for time management to do todo planning dashboard mobile design ux ui product design time managment planner mobile app schedule calendar
The goal was to make the product for managing productivity tasks as simple as possible, while being «masculine» and «strong», because the application was created for men.

Elegant solution based on a combination of contrasts-ivory color with a dark background. This concept makes easier for the User to read information on screens with many UI elements (light screens), as well as on screens where there is lack of them (dark ). All the info in this case is highlighted to attract user’s focus.

