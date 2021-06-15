Chiara Verdoliva
Hiring a Design and Video Intern

If you’re on the lookout for an internship where you’ll learn the in’s and out’s of visual communication, interactive and static, then this is the place for you. You’ll get your hands on everything from video making, animation, design, development, to print and more. 🍕Contrary to pineapple on pizza, we could be a great match. If you enjoy a healthy and inspiring work environment, motivated and hard-working colleagues, and aspire to hang out with us and drink beer (or ginger beer), then get in touch here 👈 👈

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
