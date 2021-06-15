Maria Borysova

Healthcare Mobile App UX

Healthcare Mobile App UX
Here is another piece I've done for an amazing startup ThyForLife. This app was designed to help thyroid patients at every step of your health journey through tracking, reports and more.

You can upload this app for Android (iOS coming soon) by searching for ThyForLife.

Looking forward to your feedback and stay healthy!
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
