Alisa Romanova

Bulldog vacation at the sea

Alisa Romanova
Alisa Romanova
  • Save
Bulldog vacation at the sea design landscape pink french bulldog illustration lake donut inflatable sea dog
Download color palette

He is definitely happy. :)
The drawing was made for a real estate agency that sells houses near the sea.
Slogan: "I don't want to have a rest at the sea, I want to live there."

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Alisa Romanova
Alisa Romanova

More by Alisa Romanova

View profile
    • Like