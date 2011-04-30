Transhumanist

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
You can see much more of my work in larger images here: www.jamespost.net
My work is informed by martial arts, transformations of consciousness, mystical cultivation, and the body. The illustration of energy in my drawings is a way for me to better understand my relationship with the gross, subtle, and causal realms. I believe the prospective technological singularity creates a continuous psychological rift between the body and self, yielding a continuous oscillation between the meaning of human and the meaning of transformation. The drawings represent both an illustration of moving meditation, and a delineation of aspiring computronium -- a spiritual directive.