Transhumanist

You can see much more of my work in larger images here: www.jamespost.net

My work is informed by martial arts, transformations of consciousness, mystical cultivation, and the body. The illustration of energy in my drawings is a way for me to better understand my relationship with the gross, subtle, and causal realms. I believe the prospective technological singularity creates a continuous psychological rift between the body and self, yielding a continuous oscillation between the meaning of human and the meaning of transformation. The drawings represent both an illustration of moving meditation, and a delineation of aspiring computronium -- a spiritual directive.