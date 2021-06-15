User Profile Rebound shot from Cuberto

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#DailyUI6
I am learning UI and I really liked the shot by CUBERTO.So I tried to replicate it.
The actual shot :- https://dribbble.com/shots/5582514-Game-and-Profile-Statistics-Dashboard?utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=cuberto&utm_content=Game%20and%20Profile%20Statistics%20Dashboard&utm_medium=Social_Share&utm_source=Clipboard_Shot&utm_campaign=cuberto&utm_content=Game%20and%20Profile%20Statistics%20Dashboard&utm_medium=Social_Share