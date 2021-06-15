Aaron Yi Liu

Moving app (part 2)

Aaron Yi Liu
Aaron Yi Liu
  • Save
Moving app (part 2) illustration flat app ui design
Download color palette

Hi guys, this app I recently created for Hyper (https://www.hyperhq.com) is a fast, easy, and affordable way to get help with your house or item move.

Hope you like it!!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Aaron Yi Liu
Aaron Yi Liu

More by Aaron Yi Liu

View profile
    • Like