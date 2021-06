Logo Design - Ingenious Designer Studio

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new π—œπ—»π—΄π—²π—»π—Άπ—Όπ˜‚π˜€ π——π—²π˜€π—Άπ—΄π—»π—²π—Ώ π—¦π˜π˜‚π—±π—Άπ—Ό 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer

Drop me an email here πŸ‘‡

βœ‰ anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you