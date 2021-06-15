Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maps.me onboarding animation

Today we would like to share another animating piece with you.
It's the onboarding animation we have created for cool Maps.me offline map application.
It was fully designed and animated by Artua including that fun dog mascot who is winking to you from the car!

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
