Luan Albani

Fuse Audio Labs - VREV-666 Spring Reverb

Luan Albani
Luan Albani
  • Save
Fuse Audio Labs - VREV-666 Spring Reverb illustration design app vst ux ui plugin gui
Download color palette

The VREV-666 is an incredibly rare spring reverb from the 1960s that was initially designed to alter the apparent acoustic properties of listening environments. Originally built for the BBC, this compact studio legend oozes the typical rich, bouncy, and unpredictable vibe of a true electromechanical reverb in a very authentic way.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Luan Albani
Luan Albani

More by Luan Albani

View profile
    • Like