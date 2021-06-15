Fakhri Aristo

Blue Orange Vaccine Icons Design 1

Blue Orange Vaccine Icons Design 1 lung pill orange blue shot injection hospital medicine drugs medic virus corona 19 covid 19 covid vaccine vector illustration ui icon
Talking talking about vaccine in Indonesia, have you been vaccinated? How does it feel? Hope all of you get better. So here is Vaccine Icons Design, created to spread awareness about how importance of vaccines are, especially during pandemic of #COVID19. Stay safe and healthy!

