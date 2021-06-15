Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interface pour borne publique

Application fictive réalisée pour les locataires du bailleur social "Polygon". À travers ce service, les utilisateurs peuvent payer leur loyer, consulter leurs documents ou encore déclarer un sinistre sur leur logement.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
